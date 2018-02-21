On Thursday, February 22, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano about the importance of maintaining check and balance in government

MANILA, Philippines – The International Criminal Court (ICC) has taken the first step into probing the thousands killed under President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that her office has decided to pursue a preliminary examination of the situation in the Philippines “following a careful, independent, and impartial review of communications and reports documenting alleged crimes.” (WATCH: The process of the International Criminal Court)

On Thursday, February 22, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano, who submitted one of these reports to the ICC, on what this means to his continuing fight in holding the Duterte administration accountable.

Together with Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, Alejano urged Bensouda “to provide a glimmer of hope for the thousands of victims,” while highlighting the various pronouncements of Duterte on the killing of suspected drug addicts.

The former Navy officer has been pushing for accountability “through legal processes” under the Duterte administration.

In March 2017, Alejano made headlines after filing an impeachment complaint against Duterte on the grounds of culpable violation of the Constituton by engaging in bribery, betraying public trust, committing graft and corruption, and other high crimes.

The complaint was junked by the House of Representatives. (READ: It takes only a day to kill an impeachment complaint vs Duterte)

How else can the opposition still hold the administration accountable?