Newsbreak Chats: Top stories for February
Bookmark this page to watch and join the discussion live on Thursday, March 1, at 2 pm!
MANILA, Philippines – It's only the beginning of the 3rd month of 2018 and yet so many things have happened.
On Thursday, March 1, the Newsbreak team will sit down to discuss the top stories that dominated the news cycle in the past month. The issues that will be part of the discussion include:
- The unanswered questions surrounding the P15.7-billion frigates deal
- The impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno
- The appointment of a non-librarian as National Library of the Philippines director
- The possibility of Russian propaganda already infiltrating the Philippines
Join us as we make sense of each issue and talk about the importance and impact of these stories. We'll also talk about what to expect in the coming months.
Do you have any questions you'd like the team to answer? Feel free to comment below! Join Thursday's discussion with your own comments and suggestions. – Rappler.com