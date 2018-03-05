On Tuesday, March 6, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to Aaron Jed Rabena on how Chinese President Xi Jinping's move toward lifetime rule might affect Philippines-China relations and their maritime dispute

Published 8:10 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Last February, the Communist Party of China (CPC) moved to scrap presidential term limits, paving the way for President Xi Jinping to rule indefinitely. But what might this mean for the Philippines?

The Philippines' ruling party, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), celebrated its close ties with the CPC during its 36th anniversary. No less than CPC vice minister Giu Yeshou, Dr Sheng Chuanliang, and Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua were present as guests of honor. (READ: Pimentel: Nothing wrong with PDP-Laban ties with China's Communist Party)

On Tuesday, March 6, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to China analyst and academic Aaron Jed Rabena on how this latest development might affect Philippines-China relations as well as maritime disputes in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) and Benham Rise.

Rabena is a program convenor at the foreign policy think tank Asia-Pacific Pathways to Progress and an associate fellow at the Philippine Council for Foreign Relations. He is also a former visiting fellow at the China Institute of International Studies.

What can the Philippines do given China's refusal to comply with the international arbitral ruling issued in 2016? What really is China's intent in the West Philippine Sea? Join us as we discuss these and more in Rappler Talk on Tuesday. – Rappler.com