House justice committee chairperson Reynaldo Umali says it's the 'end of the road' for Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno

Published 7:06 PM, March 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug on Thursday, March 15 talks to Congressman and House Committee on Justice chair Reynaldo Umali on the efforts to impeach Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. (READ: CJ Sereno: I will not resign)

The House justice committee is expected to make its final vote on which of the 27 allegations raised against Sereno will be included in the articles of impeachment.

But ahead of that vote, Umali said it was the “end of the road” for Sereno. It is widely believed the committee will vote in favor of impeaching Sereno, and the House will ultimately impeach Sereno during voting in its plenary session.

Among the grounds that Umali highlighted include Sereno’s alleged failure to pay the right taxes, her disregard for the en banc in making decisions, and the results of her psychological examination upon applying for the post.

