In this short video, journalists Ezra Acayan, Ed Lingao, JC Gotinga, Pia Ranada, Jason Gutierrez and Inday-Espina Varona speak of the attack against the free press, and what will stop them from reporting.

Published 2:07 PM, March 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The accusations come from many places: private messages on social media accounts, public posts on Facebook, a podium with the presidential seal. Journalists are fake news. Journalists are paid hacks. They are too ugly to write, too corrupt to be believed, too biased to report.



The threats range in seriousness and extend to families. They include beatings, rape and murder. Violence is imagined in capital letters and astonishing detail.



In this short video, journalists Ezra Acayan, Ed Lingao, JC Gotinga, Pia Ranada, Jason Gutierrez and Inday-Espina Varona speak of the attack against free media, and what will stop them from reporting. – Rappler.com