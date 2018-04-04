On Thursday, April 5, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to CHR Commissioner Roberto Cadiz on the possible impact of the withdrawal from the ICC on their work and the fight to end the culture of impunity in the country

Published 5:24 PM, April 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If everything pushes through, the Philippines will no longer be a member-state of the International Criminal Court this time next year.

The withdrawal, initiated by President Rodrigo Duterte, comes after the ICC started its preliminary examination into the alleged crimes committed under the violent war on drugs.

On Thursday, April 5, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to Commission on Human Rights (CHR) Commissioner Roberto Cadiz on the possible impact of the withdrawal from the ICC on their work and the fight to end the culture of impunity in the country.

Cadiz earlier urged the Philippine government to just squarely face the ICC instead of withdrawing from it because they cannot just sweep the issue under the rug or resort to propaganda.

He also said that the Duterte administration should stop coming up with “puny rationalizations” to defend its withdrawal as a member-state. Duterte, in his 15-page statement, said that the non-publication of the Rome Statute in the Official Gazette makes the ratification “fraudulent”.

Human rights groups, meanwhile, said that withdrawing from the international court "exposes Filipinos to possible atrocious crimes without resort to justice and accountability.” (READ: Duterte's plan to withdraw from Int'l Criminal Court ‘anti-people’)

What else could happen after the withdrawal takes effect? Join us as we discuss this and more on Thursday, 5 pm! – Rappler.com