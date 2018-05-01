Newsbreak Chats: Top stories for April
MANILA, Philippines – As April 2018 passed, a diplomatic crisis erupted with Kuwait, Boracay was closed, and corruption hounded the Philippine National Police (PNP)’s Special Action Force (SAF). Meanwhile, fake news and propaganda continue to flourish.
On Thursday, May 3, the Newsbreak team sits down to discuss stories that dominated the news cycle in the past month including:
- Boracay island’s 6-month closure and the lack of a master plan
- The rescue of abused overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Kuwait, which led to the expulsion of Philippine Ambassador Renato Villa and the arrest and detention of Philippine government officials
- Plunder charges against former SAF chief Benjamin Lusad and other finance officials over P59.8 million in unreleased allowances
- How disinformation and propaganda works in the Philippines
What do these issues mean to the public and why should you care? Join us as we make sense of these stories, how they impact the public, and what to expect in the coming months.
