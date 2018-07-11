GALLERY: Who are mayors, vice mayors killed under Duterte?desktop
Know who these local executives are, their political affiliations, and possible motives for their killing
MANILA, Philippines – The first week of President Rodrigo Duterte's 3rd year in office put a spotlight on the rising number of mayors and vice mayors killed since he assumed the presidency in July 2016.
The number of local executives killed has been rising amid deaths of priests, suspected drug personalities, and riding-in-tandem victims brought about by what human rights organizations call a "culture of impunity" in the Philippines.
Rappler has tallied at least 5 vice mayors and 10 mayors slain based on media reports between July 2016 and July 2018. This page contains information on each slain local executive, his or her political affiliation, and motives behind the killing. This will be updated as needed.
Click the Next or Previous buttons below to navigate the slides. You may also swipe left or right.
MAYORS
FERDINAND BOTE
SEAT OF POWER: General Tinio, Nueva Ecija
LENGTH OF SERVICE: First term, elected in 2016
POLITICAL AFFILIATION: Elected under People's Reform Party in 2016 then jumped ship to PDP-Laban
POSITIONS HELD: Vice mayor (2010-2016)
DATE OF KILLING: July 3, 2018
METHOD: Ambushed by motorcycle-riding men while onboard his vehicle
MOTIVES: Officials said Bote had no links to illegal drugs. The police said it is looking into 3 motives: Grudge from political enemies, dispute from his family's quarrying business, and anger over his construction business' supposed links with government projects. A suspect was arrested on July 11, 2018.
OTHER INFORMATION: He is a member of the influential Nueva Ecija clan whose members occupied several positions through the years. His distant cousin, former mayor Virgilio Bote Jr, heads the Nueva Ecija and Luzon chapters of PDP-Laban.
ANTONIO "THONY" HALILI
SEAT OF POWER: Tanauan, Batangas
LENGTH OF SERVICE: Second term, first elected in 2013
POLITICAL AFFILIATION: Elected under Liberal Party in 2016 then jumped ship to PDP-Laban
DATE OF KILLING: July 2, 2018
METHOD: Shot dead by a sniper during the weekly flag raising ceremony in front of the City Hall
MOTIVES: No suspect yet but the PNP said it has 3 persons of interest in mind, two of them believed to be with links to drugs
OTHER INFORMATION: Halili ruled with an iron fist and modeled his crime-busting tactics after President Rodrigo Duterte, implementing the so-called "walk of shame" where suspected drug personalities were paraded around the city. In 2017, however, Halili was linked to illegal drugs, prompting the National Police Commission to strip him of his police powers.
RONALD LOWELL TIROL
SEAT OF POWER: Buenavista, Bohol
LENGTH OF SERVICE: Second term, first elected in 2013
POLITICAL AFFILIATION: United Nationalist Alliance
POSITIONS HELD: Vice mayor (2010-2013)
DATE OF KILLING: May 27, 2018
METHOD: Shot dead at close range while inside the town's cockpit arena
MOTIVES: Police said it is looking into politics, business deals and personal grudge as the motives. One of the 3 identified suspects was killed in a shootout in June 2018.
OTHER INFORMATION: A member of an influential Bohol clan, he is the son of two former Buenavista mayors Leandro and Elsa Tirol.
REYNALDO PAROJINOG
SEAT OF POWER: Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental
LENGTH OF SERVICE: Fifth term (first elected in 2001)
POLITICAL AFFILIATION: National Unity Party
POSITIONS HELD: Barangay chairperson (1997-2000)
DATE OF KILLING: July 30, 2017
METHOD: Killed in a police raid with 14 others in his home after his group allegedly engaged policemen who were serving them a search warrant over illegal firearms possession
OTHER INFORMATION: Parojinog was part of President Rodrigo Duterte's list of narcopoliticians. His family had also been linked to kidnapping and armed robbery via the group Kuratong Baleleng.
LEOVINO HIDALGO
SEAT OF POWER: Balete, Batangas
LENGTH OF SERVICE: Third term, first elected in 2010
POLITICAL AFFILIATION: Nationalist People's Coalition
DATE OF KILLING: June 10, 2017
METHOD: Shot in the head by unidentified men during a basketball game
MOTIVES: No information yet.
OTHER INFORMATION: In 2015, Hidalgo was linked to gambling lord Vic Siman who was one of the 13 killed in the Atimonan shootout. The mayor, however, denied being involved in illegal gambling.
GISELA BENDONG-BONIEL
SEAT OF POWER: Bien Unido, Bohol
LENGTH OF SERVICE: First term, elected in 2016
POLITICAL AFFILIATION: Nationalist People's Coalition
DATE OF KILLING: June 7, 2017
METHOD: Abducted from a resort and allegedly shot dead. Her body has yet to be found.
MOTIVES: Witnesses said she was allegedly killed and dumped at sea by her husband, Bohol Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel
OTHER INFORMATION: Gisela Boniel used to be a commercial pilot of AirAsia before entering politics upon the prodding of her husband
ARSENIO AGUSTIN
SEAT OF POWER: Marcos, Ilocos Norte
LENGTH OF SERVICE: Second term, first elected in 2013
POLITICAL AFFILIATION: Nacionalista Party
DATE OF KILLING: June 3, 2017
METHOD: Shot dead by unidentified gunmen while inspecting a local government project
MOTIVES: Close friends of Agustin said he had been receiving death threats
OTHER INFORMATION: Agustin was suspended for one month in 2016 by the Office of the Ombudsman after being found guilty of simple neglect of duty
MOHAMMAD EXCHAN LIMBONA
SEAT OF POWER: Pantar, Lanao del Norte
LENGTH OF SERVICE: Third term, first elected in 2010
POLITICAL AFFILIATION: Liberal Party
POSITIONS HELD: Barangay captain of Kalanganan (2007-2010)
DATE OF KILLING: December 29, 2016
METHOD: Shot dead in an ambush by unidentified gunmen
MOTIVES: Police said Limbona’s assassination was triggered by rido (clan war) and politics in his hometown
OTHER INFORMATION: In 2007, he was accused of killing Pantar vice mayor Hadji Abdul Onos in 2007. He was administratively dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman in 2014 but refused to vacate his post.
ROLANDO ESPINOSA SR
SEAT OF POWER: Albuera, Leyte
LENGTH OF SERVICE: First term, elected in 2016
POLITICAL AFFILIATION: Independent
DATE OF KILLING: November 5, 2016
METHOD: Killed in a reported shootout inside his jail cell at the Leyte Sub-Provincial Jail in Baybay City. Authorities alleged they were serving a search warrant when he resisted.
OTHER INFORMATION: He was arrested by police in October 2016 after a raid in his house yielded 11 kilos of suspected methamphetamine estimated to be worth P88 million, and high-powered weapons. He and his son, Kerwin, were among the first alleged drug personalities named by Duterte.
SAMSUDIN DIMAUKOM
SEAT OF POWER: Dati Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao
LENGTH OF SERVICE: Second term, first elected in 2013
POLITICAL AFFILIATION: Liberal Party
POSITIONS HELD: Maguindanao deputy vice governor (2012)
DATE OF KILLING: October 28, 2016
METHOD: Killed in an alleged shootout with state operatives in Makilala, North Cotabato after his convoy was flagged down at a checkpoint “based on information that the group will transport illegal drugs to Maguindanao and Cotabato area.”
OTHER INFORMATION: Dimaukom was one of the local officials on the drug list of President Duterte which he released to the public in August 2016. In September 2016, police raided his compount but did not find illegal drugs.
VICE MAYORS
ALEX LUBIGAN
SEAT OF POWER: Trece Martires, Cavite
LENGTH OF SERVICE: Third term, first elected in 2010
POLITICAL AFFILIATION: United Nationalist Alliance
DATE OF KILLING: July 7, 2018
METHOD: Shot dead by unidentified men while onboard his vehicle
MOTIVES: Police are looking at politics as a possible motive since Lubigan revealed his plan to run for mayor a day before he was gunned down
OTHER INFORMATION: In 2016, a businessman filed plunder and graft charges against Lubigan and other Trece Martires officials, including De Sagun, before the Office of the Ombudsman
JONAH JOHN UNGAB
SEAT OF POWER: Ronda, Cebu
LENGTH OF SERVICE: Third term, first elected in 2010
POLITICAL AFFILIATION: Liberal Party
POSITIONS HELD: Municipal councilor (2004-2010)
DATE OF KILLING: February 19, 2018
METHOD: Shot dead by unidentified men after attending a court hearing
MOTIVES: Police said the killing may be political because it was reported that Ungab wanted to run for mayor in 2019
OTHER INFORMATION: Ungab represented suspected drug lord Kerwin Espinosa in court for a Comelec gun ban case. He, however, insisted that his relationship with the Espinosas was purely professional.
JACKSON CINCO DY
SEAT OF POWER: Roxas, Oriental Mindoro
LENGTH OF SERVICE: First term, elected in 2016
POLITICAL AFFILIATION: National Unity Party
POSITIONS HELD: Mayor (2010-2016)
DATE OF KILLING: September 22, 2017
METHOD: Shot dead by unidentified men while in a car wash station
MOTIVES: Police have identified the gunman but have yet to establish motives.
ANWAR SINDATOK
SEAT OF POWER: Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao
LENGTH OF SERVICE: First term, assumed post in 2016
POLITICAL AFFILIATION: Liberal Party
POSITIONS HELD: Municipal councilor (July 2016-October 2016)
DATE OF KILLING: November 27, 2016
METHOD: Shot dead inside his home by unidentified men while entertaining some visitors
MOTIVES: Police said politics might be the motive
OTHER INFORMATION: Sindatok had just assumed the post of vice mayor after the previous vice mayor, Anida Dimaukom, assumed the post of mayor, which was vacated when Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom was killed in an alleged shootout with police. The slain mayor was on Duterte's drug list.
AARON SAMPAGA
SEAT OF POWER: Pamplona, Cagayan
LENGTH OF SERVICE: First term, elected in 2016
POLITICAL AFFILIATION: Liberal Party
POSITIONS HELD: Mayor (2007-2016)
DATE OF KILLING: August 5, 2016
METHOD: Shot dead by two unidentified men while having drinks outside his home
MOTIVES: Police are yet to establish a motive
OTHER INFORMATION: Former vice mayor Edwin Ifurung implicated Sampaga in the murder of his brother Edmund in 2014.
Culture of impunity
Several groups have slammed the rising number of local executives killed. According to police data, 33 people have been killed daily in the Philippines. This number does not include killings from the government's war on drugs.
Earlier, Duterte made a bold campaign promise to end crime and illegal drugs in 3 to 6 months. In fact, while other crimes have gone down, the homicide count continues to soar across the country.
Malacañang, however, said that the killings of mayors and vice mayors are not state-sponsored.
Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde, meanwhile, admitted that the killings are already cause for concern and ordered a crackdown on gun-for-hire and private armed groups. – with reports from Michael Bueza/Rappler.com
Photo credits: Photos of Alex Lubigan, Aaron Sampaga, Leovino Hidalgo, Samsudin Dimaukom, Jonah John Ungab, and Gisela Bendong-Boniel from their respective Facebook pages. Antonio Halili, Jackson Dy, Ferdinand Bote, Arsenio Agustin, and Mohammad Exchan Limbona from their LGU Facebook pages. Rolando Espinosa Sr photo from Agence France-Presse, Reynaldo Parojinog photo by Bobby Lagsa/Rappler, and Ronald Tirol from Bohol’s Roving Eye.