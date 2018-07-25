Listen to discussions with Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug about her new book 'Rock Solid: How the Philippines Won Its Maritime Case Against China', the first of its kind on Manila's legal victory against Beijing

Published 6:08 PM, July 25, 2018

Bookmark this page to watch and join the discussion live on Thursday, June 26, at 4 pm!

MANILA, Philippines – July 2018 marked two years since the Philippines' overwhelming victory in its maritime dispute against China.

The Rodrigo Duterte administraiton in the past two years has also downplayed the historic ruling much to the dismay of many officials and groups who lobbied for the case. (READ: 2 years after winning, Duterte refuses to enforce Hague ruling)

On Thursday, July 26, Newsbreak editor Chay Hofileña sits down with Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug and diplomatic reporter Paterno Esmaquel to talk about Vitug's new book Rock Solid: How the Philippines Won Its Maritime Case against China, the first of its kind on Manila's legal victory against Beijing. (READ: Rappler editor launches landmark book on Philippines-China case)

Published by the Ateneo de Manila University Press, Rock Solid unpacks the complicated territorial dispute between the two countries by providing previously unreported details on the developments before and after the July 2016 arbitral decision, among others. It also features interviews with former foreign secretary Albert del Rosario and Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio, among the key actors in the case.

Join us on Thursday as Vitug talks about the importance of the case, the huge opportunities the victory gives the Philippines, and the losses the country may incur if the administration continues to refuse to enforce the ruling.

