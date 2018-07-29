On Monday, July 30, Rappler's Marites Vitug talks to Romel Bagares of the Philippine Coalition for the International Criminal Court on the repercussions of withdrawing from the ICC and how it can be opposed

Published 6:40 PM, July 29, 2018

Monday, July 30, at 2 pm

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) has been criticized as "anti-people" and an effort to evade accountability over the thousands of deaths under his anti-drug campaign.

The process of leaving the ICC is ongoing, and would take effect in early 2019. Human rights groups have warned that pursuing the withdrawal could "expose Filipinos to possible atrocious crimes without resort to justice and accountability."

On Monday, July 30, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug talks to lawyer Romel Bagares of the Philippine Coalition for the International Criminal Court (PCICC) on the repercussions of withdrawing from the ICC and how it can be opposed. (READ: What the Rome Statute says about withdrawing from the Int'l Criminal Court)

The PCICC, once co-chaired by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, is one of the petitioners against the withdrawal from the ICC. Its members will participate in the Supreme Court's upcoming oral arguments on the issue.

The PCICC, in a petition filed in June 2018, said they were "deprived of their right to take part in the public deliberations on the same hearing that would have taken place had the Upper House been engaged for the purpose." (READ: ICC pullout: Roque's ex-allies take on Malacañang at Supreme Court)

The group added that the Philippines cannot withdraw from the ICC if the move does not get approval from the Senate.

Aside from Bagares, lawyers Ray Paolo Santiago and Gilbert Andres will also represent the PCICC in the oral arguments set for August 14.

– Rappler.com