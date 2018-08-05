On Monday, August 6, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug talks to former defense secretary Orlando Mercado about national security and the threats the Philippines is facing

Published 6:30 PM, August 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Security concerns were again raised after an explosion rocked Lamitan City in Basilan on July 31, killing 10 people, including a child.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the blast appeared to have been a suicide bombing, while the military blames the Abu Sayyaf Group for the explosion.

The Basilan blast came only a few days after President Rodrigo Duterte expressed openness to a dialogue with the Abu Sayyaf "to end bloodshed in Mindanao."

On Monday, August 6, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug will talk to former defense secretary Orlando Mercado about national security and the threats the Philippines is facing, including how it handles terrorism.

Mercado, also a former senator, headed the Department of National Defense under the presidency of Joseph Estrada from 1998 to 2001. He now teaches at the Ateneo de Manila University.

Join the discussion on Monday at 3 pm.