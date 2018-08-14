On Wednesday, August 15, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug talks to retired SC associate justice Vicente Mendoza on the implications of breaking down the 'single and generalized' high court into 4 federal courts

Published 4:18 PM, August 14, 2018

Bookmark this page to watch and join the discussion live on Wednesday, August 15, at 2 pm!

MANILA, Philippines – The draft constitution proposed by the Consultative Committee (Con-Com) plans to create 4 high courts as part of the judiciary "to make the system of justice more efficient."

The proposed Federal Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court, Federal Administrative Court, and Federal Electoral Court will replace the current system established under the 1987 Philippine Constitution. (DOCUMENT: Final version of Consultative Committee draft constitution)

On Wednesday, August 15, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug talks to retired Supreme Court associate justice Vicente Mendoza on the implications of breaking down the "single and generalized" high court into 4 federal courts.

In an earlier Thought Leaders piece, Mendoza said that creating these mini-supreme courts "has never been advanced as solutions because it is contrary to the Idea of One Supreme Court." (READ: Draft charter downgrades Supreme Court)

The constitutionalist added that changes should focus on the method of work of the Supreme Court.

How can these improvements be done?