Published 9:00 PM, August 29, 2018





MANILA, Philippines – Government officials in August 2018 scrambled to address the soaring price of commodities and the unending rise crisis burderning Filipinos.

The past month also further exposed the rift between government agencies and even political parties.

On Thursday, August 30, the team sits down to discuss the stories that dominated the news cycle in the past month including:

The ongoing rice crisis that even led to Agricultural Secretary Emmanuel Piñol saying he will absolutely eat bukbok-infested rice imports of the National Food Authority

The tussle between the Bureau of Customs and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on whether or not the P6.8-billion shabu that allegedly slipped past the government agencies actually exists

The changes seen in the House of Representatives during the first month of Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo

The 3-part series that explores underground abortion, available methods, and implications on pregnant women in the Philippines

Join us as we make sense of these stories, how they impact the public, and what to expect in the coming months.

