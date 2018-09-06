On Friday, September 7, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug sits down with international human rights lawyer Ruben Carranza to talk about the prospects of the possible case against President Duterte before the International Criminal Court

Published 4:00 PM, September 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The communications and reports against President Rodrigo Duterte and his violent campaign against illegal drugs are piling up in the International Criminal Court (ICC).



At the same time, the administration has initiated the Philippines' withdrawal as a member-state, the subject of oral arguments at the Supreme Court (SC).

On Friday, September 7, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug sits down with international human rights lawyer Ruben Carranza of the International Center for Transitional Justice (ICTJ) to talk about the prospects of the possible case before the ICC and how the Duterte administration can be held accountable for the thousands of deaths in its anti-illegal drug campaign.

A legal expert on reparations and war crimes tribunals, Carranza works closely with communities of victims and policymakers in several countries including Nepal, Timor-Leste, Iraq, Palestine, and the Philippines, among others.

He was also a former commissioner of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) tasked to recover the ill-gotten wealth of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his family.

What is the prospect of Duterte being held accountable in the ICC?