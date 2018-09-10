On Tuesday, September 11, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug sits down with Emmanuel de Dios to discuss economic issues and help make sense of the situation that Filipinos now find themselves in

Published 4:31 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Inflation or the increase in the prices of goods reached 6.4% in August 2018, the highest since March 2009.

The reality is Filipinos are burdened by rising prices and may be spending more than than what they earn monthly. (READ: EXPLAINER: How inflation affects you)

De Dios, a professor and former dean of the University of the Philippines School of Economics, previously called out the government for not taking the blame for rising inflation. (READ: Who's to blame for soaring inflation? 'All of them' in gov't, says economist)

