The Newsbreak team discusses on Thursday, October 25, looming electoral issues and the situation in Cebu City

Published 4:16 PM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The election season is now in full swing as the country has started to see unrelenting violence that has spilled beyond Metro Manila.

On Thursday, October 25, the Newsbreak team sits down to discuss these top stories that dominated the news cycle in the past month.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) tallied a total of 152 individuals gunning for a Senate seat while 185 groups filed their applications to participate in the party-list elections. What's in store in next year's midterm elections?

Amid the election fever, however, is the reality that violence in Cebu City continues unabated. The number of deaths has risen within the past few months as Mayor Tomas "Tommy" Osmeña and local police continue their feud.

How do we make sense of this situation? Do you have any questions you’d like the team to answer? Sound off in the comments below and join Thursday’s discussion with more comments and suggestions. – Rappler.com

MORE ON 'NEWSBREAK CHATS'