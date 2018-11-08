On Friday, November 9, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug sits down with former Customs commissioner Guillermo Parayno Jr – the only BOC chief that lasted 6 years

Published 3:49 PM, November 08, 2018

Bookmark this page to watch and join the discussion live on Friday, November 9, at 3 pm!

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has already gone through 3 Bureau of Customs (BOC) chiefs despite being less than halfway through his 6-year term.

Leadership changes, however, are not unique to the Duterte administration. Among all presidents, it is only Fidel Ramos who kept one Customs comissioner throughout his presidential term. (FAST FACTS: Changing leaders at the Bureau of Customs)

On Friday, November 9, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug sits down with former Customs commissioner Guillermo Parayno Jr – the only BOC chief that lasted 6 years and served under the Ramos administration – to discuss the reforms implemented and lessons he learned at the agency notorious for corruption controversies.

Parayno, who led Customs from 1992 to 1998, is considered its longest serving chief since 1986.

What makes him different from the rest? What reforms did he implement during his term? Join the discussion on Friday at 3 pm. – Rappler.com