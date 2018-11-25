Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks with Philippine Bar Association president Jose Agcaoili to discuss the killings of members of the legal profession in recent years

Published 7:40 PM, November 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Lawyers and other members of the judiciary have not been spared from what has been denounced as a "culture of impunity" under President Rodrigo Duterte.

From July 2016 to November 8 this year, at least 35 judges, prosecutors, and lawyers have been killed. (LIST: Judges, prosecutors, lawyers killed under Duterte gov't)

On Monday, November 26, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks with Philippine Bar Association president Jose Agcaoili to discuss the killings of members of the legal profession in recent years.

They will also talk about what can be done to attain justice for the victims, whose deaths are alongside thousands of killings linked to the government's anti-drug campaign.

How can lawyers help in the fight against impunity?