Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug talks to lawyer Mel Sta Maria, dean of the Far Eastern University Institute of Law, on Monday, December 10

Published 7:05 PM, December 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The appointment of Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin on November 28 led various people to question the independence of the Supreme Court.

Bersamin, the third most senior magistrate, tended to favor Malacañang or politicians in the 34 most high-profile cases ruled on by the en banc in the last 12 years. He, however, said "the government is often better in the arguments than the other side." (READ: Chief Justice Bersamin's philosophy: Restraint in favor of government)

On Monday, December 10, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug talks to lawyer Mel Sta Maria, dean of the Far Eastern University Institute of Law, on how important independence is in the judiciary and why it seems to be a difficult virtue to uphold.

They will also talk about the Judicial and Bar Council's selection process and how it can be improved, as President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to appoint more justices in the coming years.

What is the state of the country's top court now?