Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug sits down with human rights lawyer Arpee Santiago, as the International Criminal Court's Office of the Prosecutor conducts a preliminary examination of the situation in the Philippines

Published 4:20 PM, January 06, 2019

Bookmark this page to watch and join the discussion live on Monday, January 7, at 2 pm

MANILA, Philippines – It will soon be a year since the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced it is moving on the complaint filed over the huge number of killings under President Rodrigo Duterte.

But since then, the Philippine government has taken unprecedented steps, including withdrawing from the ICC.

Groups called the withdrawal "anti-people," saying that it exposes Filipinos to lack of justice in the event of "atrocious crimes."

On Monday, January 7, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug sits down with human rights lawyer Arpee Santiago to discuss the importance of the ICC, its Office of the Prosecutor's ongoing preliminary examination of the situation in the Philippines, and what the future looks like.

Santiago is the executive director of the Ateneo Human Rights Center and chairperson of the Philippine Coalition for the International Criminal Court, one of the groups which challenged Duterte's withdrawal from the Rome Statute before the Supreme Court.

What would happen if the ICC decides to push through with a formal probe into extrajudicial killings in the Philippines? What can we expect from the ICC and the Duterte administration?

Join the discussion live on Monday, January 7, at 2 pm. – Rappler.com