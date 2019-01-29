Political analyst Julio Teehankee sits down with Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug on Wednesday, January 30 to discuss what issues will matter in the months leading to the elections

Published 5:23 PM, January 29, 2019

Bookmark this page to watch and join the discussion live on Wednesday, January 30, at 2 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The release of the list of senatorial candidates to be included in the 2019 ballot brings the election fever to a new high just less than two weeks before the campaign period begins.

Individuals and groups are expected to kick off their campaigns on February 12 through sorties in various Philippine provinces, in hopes of getting voters to elect them come election day, May 13

Political analyst Julio Teehankee sits down with Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug on Wednesday, January 30, to discuss what the public should expect and watch out for in the months leading to the elections.

Teehankee, former dean of the De La Salle University's College of Liberal Arts, will also talk about the issues that will matter and could shape the national conversation this elections.

Will President Rodrigo Duterte's endorsement have any impact on the outcome? How important are the early surveys to senatorial candidates? Join us on Wednesday, 2 pm, for the discussion! – Rappler.com