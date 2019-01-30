Among others, the Newsbreak team will tackle on Thursday, January 31, the continuing peace efforts in Mindanao and implications of lowering the minimum age of criminal liability

Published 5:11 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The start of 2019 marked events from the opposite ends of the spectrum: the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) and discussions in the House about lowering the age of criminal liability.

On Thursday, January 31, the Newsbreak team will discuss these key events that occurred and dominated the news cycle in the past month and how they could possibly develop in the near future.

The creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is a welcome development after years of peace negotiations and struggle between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). (READ: From peace talks to plebiscite: The road to the new Bangsamoro region)

Meanwhile, many were caught off guard as a bill seeking to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 9 passed a House committee. The public resistance to it continues despite legislators upping the age from 9 to 12 years old in the final approved bill. (READ: Highlights of House bill lowering criminal liability age to 12)

How will the twin suicide bombings in Jolo, Sulu impact on the peace efforts in Mindanao? What are the implications of lowering the age of criminal liability on judicial systems and how will this affect children? Do you have any questions you’d like the team to answer? Sound off in the comments below and join Thursday’s discussion with more comments and suggestions. – Rappler.com

