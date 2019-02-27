Newsbreak Chats: Disinformation, elections, and Rappler cyber libel case
Bookmark this page to watch the discussion live on Thursday, February 28, at 4 pm!
MANILA, Philippines – The prevalence of disinformation is something to watch out for during the campaign period for the 2019 mid-term elections.
The internet and social media, for better or for worse, has largely affected Philippine politics. The administration has been found funding propaganda online – against people deemed critical of the government – while Russian disinformation and network systems have penetrated social media in the country.
On Thursday, February 28, the Newsbreak team sits down to discuss disinformation and the efforts to prevent such efforts from spreading.
The team will also tackle the cyber libel case against Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa which is labeled as the latest in a string of harassment against Rappler and media in general.
What will the landscape look like in the coming months leading to the May polls? How does the arrest of Ressa affect press freedom? Join the discussion on Thursday at 4 pm! – Rappler.com
MORE ON 'NEWSBREAK CHATS' IN 2019
MORE ON 'NEWSBREAK CHATS' IN 2018
- Newsbreak Chats December 2018: Top stories in 2018, what to expect in 2019
- Newsbreak Chats: Xi Jinping's state visit, Rappler's Fact Check Project
- Newsbreak Chats: Election fever, Cebu as 'crime city'
- Newsbreak Chats: Trillanes' amnesty revocation and arrest
- Newsbreak Chats: Rice crisis, Arroyo as House Speaker
- Newsbreak Chats: Marites Vitug on significance of 'Rock Solid'
- Newsbreak Chats: Anti-tambay campaign, Duterte vs the Church
- Newsbreak Chats: Calida contracts, Cesar Montano, and PhilHealth
- Newsbreak Chats: Boracay closure, Kuwait OFWs, and disinformation
- Newsbreak Chats: Malacañang ban, quo warranto vs Sereno
- Newsbreak Chats: Navy frigates, Russian propaganda