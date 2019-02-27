The Newsbreak team sits down on Thursday, February 28, to discuss disinformation, efforts to prevent it from spreading, and the Rappler cyber libel case

Published 2:08 PM, February 27, 2019

Bookmark this page to watch the discussion live on Thursday, February 28, at 4 pm!

MANILA, Philippines – The prevalence of disinformation is something to watch out for during the campaign period for the 2019 mid-term elections.

The internet and social media, for better or for worse, has largely affected Philippine politics. The administration has been found funding propaganda online – against people deemed critical of the government – while Russian disinformation and network systems have penetrated social media in the country.

On Thursday, February 28, the Newsbreak team sits down to discuss disinformation and the efforts to prevent such efforts from spreading.

The team will also tackle the cyber libel case against Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa which is labeled as the latest in a string of harassment against Rappler and media in general.

What will the landscape look like in the coming months leading to the May polls? How does the arrest of Ressa affect press freedom? Join the discussion on Thursday at 4 pm! – Rappler.com

