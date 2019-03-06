On Thursday, March 7, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug talks to Daniel Wagner to discuss the risks countries face in dealing with China

March 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – China has had its share of allies and enemies in its rise to becoming a global power.

In the Philippines, under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, China has enjoyed a great deal of acceptance as it enters into various deals with the government. The situation now is a far cry from strained relations at the height of the maritime dispute over the West Philippine Sea.

On Thursday, March 7, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug talks to risk consultant and author Daniel Wagner to discuss China's vision for the world and the risks countries face in dealing with the global power.

Wagner heads Country Risk Solutions and has over 3 decades of experience in managing cross-border risk. He recently authored a book titled China Vision, a deep dive into the actions of the Chinese government that affect other countries.

