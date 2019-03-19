On Wednesday, March 20, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug sits down with Dr Jose Ramon Albert, statistician and senior research fellow at the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, about election surveys

Published 4:28 PM, March 19, 2019

Bookmark this page to watch and join the discussion live on Wednesday, March 19, at 3 pm!

MANILA, Philippines – Surveys come aplenty, especially during the election period where candidates scramble to join the winning circle.

The relevance of election surveys lies in their usefulness in gauging a candidate's chances of winning. Campaigns are often built around survey numbers. But there are instances when commissioned results are leaked to the public without proper context, igniting chatter on whether or not these are legitimate surveys in the first place. (READ: Should we trust surveys and opinion polls?)

On Wednesday, March 20, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug sits down with Dr Jose Ramon Albert, statistician and senior research fellow at the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, to tackle issues surrounding election surveys, including the concept of commissioned ones.

They will also talk about what the public needs to know regarding how polling firms conduct surveys. Beyond knowing who's leading the polls, how important are the phrasing of questions and the sampling size?

Do surveys really determine election outcomes? Join the discussion on Wednesday, March 20, at 3 pm! – Rappler.com