The team sits down on Thursday, March 28, to discuss the local elections, Manila Bay rehabilitation, and presidential economic adviser Michael Yang's alleged links to the illegal drug trade

Published 5:16 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – March 2019 ends with a bang after an ex-cop claimed that the Duterte government ignored his findings on presidential economic adviser Michael Yang’s alleged links to the illegal drug trade.

Dismissed cop Eduardo Acierto, former deputy director for administration of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group, said he had submitted the intelligence report to his superiors and that he had been in hiding since October 2018, after receiving death threats.

The team sits down on Thursday, March 28, to discuss this issue, together with the Manila Bay rehabilitation and the start of the campaign for local candidates.

Can the famous Manila Bay be restored to its former glory within the time frame government officials have promised? Why is it important to also focus on the local race for the upcoming May polls?

