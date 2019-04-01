The opposition slate's campaign manager Senator Kiko Pangilinan sits down with Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug to discuss challenges to winning

Published 8:21 PM, April 01, 2019

Bookmark this page to watch and join the discussion live on Tuesday, April 2, at 3 pm!

MANILA, Philippines – The campaign period is undeniably challenging for opposition senatorial ticket Otso Diretso as they face several challenges, including lack of funding and support from politicians.

To fill in the gap left by these problems, the campaign team heavily relies on volunteers. The candidates also tap non-traditional campaign strategies as they court voters in different parts of the country. (READ: Otso Diretso turns to volunteers to boost struggling campaign)

Opposition slate campaign manager Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan sits down with Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug to discuss the experiences of Otso Diretso, the challenges the candidates face, and the lessons he has learned in the course of handling the campaign.

Can the candidates pull up their numbers? How different is this election period from the past? Join the discussion on Tuesday, April 2, at 3 pm! – Rappler.com