Published 5:15 PM, April 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The huge role of social media and its impact on elections cannot be denied – here in the country and around the world.

In 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte's camp successfully tapped this power, putting at least P10 million into his social media campaign. This, however, eventually opened the gates of disinformation and state-sponsored hate speech. (READ: Propaganda war: Weaponizing the internet)

On Thursday, April 4, the team sits down for a special edition of Newsbreak Chats where they will discuss the social media rules set by the Commission on Elections for the 2019 campaign period.

The poll body's rules regulating social media mostly focus on tracking the campaign expenses of candidates.

How prepared is the Comelec to address problems related to social media use in campaigns beyond this? What are the important factors the poll body needs to consider in implementing these rules? What can be done to curb the rampant disinformation?

Catch the discussion live on Thursday, April 4, at 1 pm! – Rappler.com