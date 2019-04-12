This podcast series called 'Covering the Courts' aims to bring you closer to the judicial system and to important decisions both of lower courts and the High Court

Published 9:30 PM, April 12, 2019

Subscribe to Rappler podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – What is it like to cover the Supreme Court's en banc sessions?

They're closed-door and confidential, until such time that the Court spokesman officially announces decisions and resolutions voted on by the justices.

In this podcast, justice reporter Lian Buan takes you to Baguio where the Supreme Court holds its annual summer sessions.

What started as a relatively quiet morning with Bongbong Marcos supporters turns into a story-packed afternoon with important decisions from the en banc involving the Chico River Loan, the new and bigger Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA), and a permanent prohibition on SM Baguio over its tree-cutting operations.

This podcast series called "Covering the Courts" aims to bring you closer to the judicial system and to important decisions both of lower courts and the High Court. – Rappler.com