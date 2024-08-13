[WATCH] Inside Track: Is PNP cleansing ranks of Duterte men?

When former president Rodrigo Duterte was in power, Police Colonel Lito Patay was once the “big man” of Metro Manila. In July 2016, Patay was assigned and took control of Police Station 6 in Quezon City. He was part of the infamous “Davao Boys,” a group of police men that logged hundreds of kills at the height of Duterte’s bloody drug war.

Patay was named the new Davao City police chief on Wednesday, July 10. It was Davao City mayor and son of the former president Sebastian “Baste” Duterte who handpicked Patay. But after only four hours, he was relieved from his post. The Philippine National Police (PNP) replaced him with former PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief Hansel Marantan, a man out of the short list of the regional police office of Davao region.

Two weeks later, the PNP removed 75 policemen from Duterte daughter and Vice President Sara Duterte’s security detail. The Vice President called the move a case of “political harassment” since the removal occurred immediately after she resigned from the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Is the PNP cleansing its ranks of Duterte men? — Rappler.com

Presenter, writer: Lian Buan

Producer, video editor: Cara Angeline Oliver

Videographer: Naoki Mengua, Errol Almario, Jeff Digma, Franz Lopez

Graphics: Guia Abogado

Associate producer: JC Gotinga

Supervising editor: Chay Hofileña

Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso