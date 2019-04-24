Newsbreak Chats: Vote-buying beyond just giving cash
MANILA, Philippines – Vote-buying has long been a problem during elections in the Philippines.
Everyone has heard of at least one allegation of vote-buying, either by local or national candidates. But do we know how can a transaction be counted as vote-buying?
On Tuesday, April 9, the team sits down with election lawyer and Rappler columnist Emil Marañon III for a special edition of Newsbreak Chats to discuss what counts as vote-buying and how do the anti-vote buying laws fare in implementation.
In his piece, Marañon said that the "crime of vote-buying is the most misunderstood and therefore committed most often" and it does not only involved money or cold cash for a transaction to count under this offense.
