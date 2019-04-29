Political scientist Paul Hutchcroft sits down with Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug on Tuesday, April 30, to discuss the structure of the Philippine electoral system and what changes can be implemented

MANILA, Philippines – A recently-published book argues that making changes to the electoral system is the best way to address the long-running political problems in the Philippines.

The core argument of Strong Patronage, Weak Parties: The Case for Electoral System Redesign in the Philippines states that "the current combination of electoral systems in the Philippines – as provided for in the 1987 Constitution – inadvertently guarantees the perpetuation of weak and incoherent political parties."

The book's editor, political scientist Paul Hutchcroft, sits down with Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug on Tuesday, April 30, to discuss the current structure of the Philippine electoral system, how it leads to challenges, and how these challenges can be addressed.

Hutchcroft is a leading expert on Southeast Asian politics and is currently a professor of political and social change at the Australian National University.

Why do electoral systems matter? What's wrong with the Philippine electoral system? How can it be redesigned?