Rappler Talk: Paul Hutchcroft on redesigning the Philippine electoral system
Bookmark this page to watch and join the discussion live on Tuesday, April 30, at 2 pm
MANILA, Philippines – A recently-published book argues that making changes to the electoral system is the best way to address the long-running political problems in the Philippines.
The core argument of Strong Patronage, Weak Parties: The Case for Electoral System Redesign in the Philippines states that "the current combination of electoral systems in the Philippines – as provided for in the 1987 Constitution – inadvertently guarantees the perpetuation of weak and incoherent political parties."
The book's editor, political scientist Paul Hutchcroft, sits down with Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug on Tuesday, April 30, to discuss the current structure of the Philippine electoral system, how it leads to challenges, and how these challenges can be addressed.
Hutchcroft is a leading expert on Southeast Asian politics and is currently a professor of political and social change at the Australian National University.
Why do electoral systems matter? What's wrong with the Philippine electoral system? How can it be redesigned? Join the discussion on Tuesday! – Rappler.com
Beyond investigation
Newsbreak was built on the tradition of integrity-driven investigative reporting. Furthermore, it aims to engage readers and the community.
You can join the conversation by becoming a Rappler PLUS member.
PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
More than that, you will help enable Newsbreak to continue doing compelling and investigative work.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.