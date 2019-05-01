Newsbreak Chats: Keeping an eye on crucial local elections
MANILA, Philippines – The influence and power of local government officials cannot be dismissed just because of its relatively small coverage compared to those of national officials.
Local officials may be limited by the borders of their municipalities, cities, or provinces but they still command power over vast resources and lead at least hundreds to thousands of Filipinos.
These are just some of the many reasons why local elections are as crucial as voting on a national level. On May 13, around 43,000 candidates are vying for nearly 18,000 local positions. (READ: 2019 local elections, in numbers)
On Thursday, May 2, the team sits down to discuss why it is important to keep an eye on local races in the 2019 polls and what are the things voters should keep in mind when dealing with local candidates, among others.
How can the public best discern who are the best bets in their localities? What's the relationship of the local government to the national?
