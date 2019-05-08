Newsbreak Chats: Does the opposition slate stand a chance?
Bookmark this page to watch the discussion on Thursday, May 9, at 4 pm
MANILA, Philippines – The odds are against Otso Diretso if preelection surveys are to be believed.
Out of 8 senatorial candidates running under the opposition slate, it was only reelectionist Senator Bam Aquino who made it to the "Magic 12" in an April survey. Former interior secretary Mar Roxas dropped out of the winners' circle after previously being included in past surveys. (READ: Wiped out opposition? Latest survey fuels fear of return to pre-Martial Law)
On Thursday, May 9, Rappler reporters Lian Buan and Mara Cepeda join Newsbreak Chats to analyze how the opposition slate has performed on the campaign trail, the challenges they faced, the risks they took, and the possibility of them winning come May 13.
Join the discussion on Thursday, May 9, at 4 pm! – Rappler.com
