The majority of people know at least one person who may be dealing with a mental health illness or even unstable mental health. But what do we really know about it?

Published 6:30 PM, July 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Over 300 million worldwide suffer from depression. In the Philippines, as of 2018, over 3.3 million have to deal with some form of depressive disorder, while around 3.1 million go through some form of anxiety disorder. (READ: A cry for help: Mental illness, suicide cases rising among youth)

But beyond these numbers, what do we really know about depression and anxiety?

In this podcast, Rappler's Janella Paris talks to Rissa Coronel, a mental health advocate who heads the organization Silakbo PH, and Dinah Nadera, the head psychiatrist of the University of the Philippines Diliman. They are both part of a research project under the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health assessing mental health care in the Philippines. (READ: How does the PH fare in mental health care?)

Listen to this podcast as Coronel and Nadera discuss, among other things, depression, anxiety, panic attacks, medication, and mental health in the Philippines. – Rappler.com