Newsbreak Chats: After Duterte's SONA and Gem-Ver, what now?
Bookmark this page to watch and join the discussion live on Thursday, July 25, at 4 pm!
MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte spent a good portion of his 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA) defending his stance on China and the West Philippine Sea.
He also pushed for priority legislation that included the reimposition of the death penalty.
After months of controversy and criticism of the administration’s handling of the Recto Bank incident involving a Chinese vessel and a Filipino fishing boat Gem-Ver with 22 fishermen aboard, the President has remained unyielding in his position on Beijing. (READ: The sinking of Gem-Ver: Barko! May babanggang barko!)
On Thursday, July 25, reporters Pia Ranada, Rambo Talabong, Sofia Tomacruz, and managing editor Glenda Gloria sit down with Newsbreak editor Chay Hofileña to discuss the issues surrounding the fishermen involved, ties with China, and what's ahead after the 2019 SONA.
Watch the discussion live on Thursday, July 25, at 4 pm! – Rappler.com
