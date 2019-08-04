On Monday, August 5, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug sits down with Dr Deo Onda of the University of the Philippines' Marine Science Institute to discuss the importance of the West Philippine Sea to Filipinos

Published 6:13 PM, August 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The West Philippine Sea is more than just about territories. It's also about the Filipinos' right to access its resources, especially those who fish for a living.

This is why the University of the Philippines' Marine Science Institute (UP MSI), the country's top center for marine science, has been steadfast in its call to strictly enforce the Filipinos’ exclusive access to the area. (READ: U.P. marine scientists: 'West Philippine Sea is for Filipinos')

On Monday, August 5, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug sits down with Dr Deo Onda, UP MSI assistant professor, to discuss the importance of the West Philippine Sea’s underwater resources to Filipinos and the threats the ecosystem faces. Dr Onda is also the chief scientist of the PROTECT West Philippine Sea.

Why should Filipinos care about these resources? How can the government protect the West Philippine Sea? What are the existing threats?

