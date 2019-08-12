It's been 2 months since a Chinese trawler rammed a Filipino fishing boat in the West Philippine Sea. In this podcast, Rappler revisits that harrowing night, and more.

Published 12:00 PM, August 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – On Philippine Independence Day last June 12, two months ago today, the defense department broke some bad news: a Filipino fishing boat was sunk and abandoned by a Chinese vessel in Recto Bank (Reed Bank) in the West Philippine Sea.

Life has not been the same again for the fishermen of Gem-Ver.

In this podcast, Rappler's Rambo Talabong and Sofia Tomacruz retell the fishermen's harrowing but inspiring journey at sea.

What's next for them? – Rappler.com

Part 1 | THE SINKING OF GEM-VER: Barko! May babanggang barko!

Conclusion | Despite Duterte, Gem-Ver fishermen buckle down to work

Profiles | IN THEIR OWN WORDS: The fishermen of Gem-Ver

Video | Gem-Ver fishermen eager to sail again