PODCAST: Gem-Ver: The men, the crash, the journey home
MANILA, Philippines – On Philippine Independence Day last June 12, two months ago today, the defense department broke some bad news: a Filipino fishing boat was sunk and abandoned by a Chinese vessel in Recto Bank (Reed Bank) in the West Philippine Sea.
Life has not been the same again for the fishermen of Gem-Ver.
In this podcast, Rappler's Rambo Talabong and Sofia Tomacruz retell the fishermen's harrowing but inspiring journey at sea.
What's next for them? – Rappler.com
Part 1 | THE SINKING OF GEM-VER: Barko! May babanggang barko!
Conclusion | Despite Duterte, Gem-Ver fishermen buckle down to work
Profiles | IN THEIR OWN WORDS: The fishermen of Gem-Ver
Video | Gem-Ver fishermen eager to sail again
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.