Rappler Talk: Bill Hayton on China’s false claims and 'imagined territories'
Thursday, August 15, at 10 am
MANILA, Philippines – Recent developments in the West Philippine Sea showed that China's expansive claim to the area has remained unchanged despite friendlier ties with the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duerte.
On Thursday, August 15, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug talks to Bill Hayton of Chatham House – or the Royal Institute of International Affairs – about how China spreads information on alleged false historical claims and what the concept of "imagined territories" is about.
Hayton is currently an Associate Fellow of the Asia-Pacific Program under Chatham House. He has been a journalist at BBC News since 1998, covering Southeast Asia, and has written extensively on the South China Sea dispute.
Watch the discussion live on Thursday, August 15, at 10 am!
