[PODCAST] Ang batas na puwedeng magpalaya sa rapist-murderer na si Antonio Sanchez
MANILA, Philippines – Nabulabog ang Pilipinas ngayong linggo nang napabalitang maaaring makalaya ang convicted murderer-rapist na si Antonio Sanchez.
Si Sanchez, na mayor noon ng Calauan sa Laguna, ay hinatulan ng reclusion perpetua noong 1995 dahil sa paggahasa kay University of the Philippines-Los Baños student Eileen Sarmenta. Hinatulan din siya sa pagpatay kay Allan Gomez, isa ring estudyante ng UPLB na kasama noon ni Sarmenta.
Sa huling update mula sa Bureau of Corrections, nagbago ang tono ni Director General Nicanor Faeldon at sinabing baka magtagal pa ng ilang taon si Sanchez dahil sa ilang "bad behavior."
Ang dahilan ng posibleng paglaya ni Sanchez ay ang retroactive implementation ng Republic Act (RA) 10592, o guidelines kung paano bibilangin ang good conduct time allowance na maaaring maging basehan ng mas maikling pagkakakulong.
Sa podcast na ito, susuriin ng justice reporter na si Lian Buan at researcher-writer na si Jodesz Gavilan ang iba't ibang panig sa kontrobersiyang ito: bakit maraming tutol sa plano at ano ang mga implikasyon nito sa batas.
Ang Newsbreak: Beyond the Stories ay isang podcast series ng Rappler tungkol sa mahahalaga at malalaking isyu sa Pilipinas. – Rappler.com
Photo by Lito Borras/Rappler
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.