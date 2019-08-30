[PODCAST] May silbi ba ang diplomatic protest laban sa China?
MANILA, Philippines – Sunod-sunod na diplomatic protest ang inihain ng gobyerno ng Pilipinas laban sa China nitong mga nakaraang buwan.
Nito lamang ika-9 ng Agosto, inanunsyo ni Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr ang diplomatic protest patungkol sa mga Chinese vessels na nasa karagatan ng Pilipinas. (LIST: China's incursions in Philippine waters)
Sa podcast na ito, susuriin ng foreign affairs reporter na si Sofia Tomacruz at researcher-writer na si Jodesz Gavilan ang konsepto ng diplomatic protest, bakit mahalaga ang transparency sa mga detalye nito, at kung ano ang epekto nito sa relasyon ni President Rodrigo Duterte sa China.
Ano nga ba ang kayang gawin o epekto ng isang diplomatic protest? May ngipin ba ito laban sa mga aksyon ng China?
Ang Newsbreak: Beyond the Stories ay isang podcast series ng Rappler tungkol sa mahahalaga at malalaking isyu sa Pilipinas. – Rappler.com
