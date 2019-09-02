Bookmark this page to watch the interview at 2 pm on Tuesday, September 3!

MANILA, Philippines – Thirty-six individuals, mostly aligned with the opposition, are facing inciting to sedition charges on the basis of an affidavit of Peter Joemel Advincula, the man behind the viral Bikoy videos.

The complaint seeks to jail Vice President Leni Robredo and the key opposition members for up to 6 years over what they call “Project Sodoma,” which, according to Advincula, is an alleged plot against the Duterte administration. (READ: Bikoy vs Bikoy: The biggest flip-flops of the government's star witness)

On Tuesday, September 3, Rappler editor at large Marites Vitug sits down with lawyer Jun Viterbo of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) to discuss the complaint, the defense of the respondents, and what they expect to happen as they navigate what critics call a crackdown on the opposition under Duterte.

Viterbo is the lawyer of former Supreme Court spokesperson Ted Te in the sedition complaint. (READ: Meet the lawyers fighting Bikoy's sedition complaint)

Watch the discussion live on Tuesday, September 3, at 2 pm! – Rappler.com