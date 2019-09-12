CHILD BRIDE. Fatima* was just 14 years old when she was forced to marry a stranger. Photo by Bobby Lagsa/Rappler

MARAWI CITY, Philippines – In the village of Olawa Ambulong in Marawi, Isha* and her adoptive daughter Fatima* are recovering from the war that destroyed large swathes of their city.

But the turmoil does not end for Isha and Fatima. Three days into the New Year, Fatima learns her relatives have sealed her marriage to a man 8 years her senior. And her mother – a child bride herself – is powerless to stop it. (READ: Too young to marry)

Rappler’s Mara Cepeda tells the story of child brides in Marawi. – Rappler.com

*Names changed to protect their identities