Newsbreak Chats: How gov't is handling the GCTA, BuCor mess
Bookmark this page to watch and join the discussion live on Thursday, September 26, at 4 pm!
MANILA, Philippines – The controversy involving the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law has moved its focus from convicted murderer-rapist Antonio Sanchez to the shortcomings of the law itself and corruption inside the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).
But the numerous Senate hearings since the issue erupted seemed to veer away from certain government officials, who formerly headed the controversial government agency: Nicanor Faeldon and now-Senator Ronald dela Rosa. (READ: [EDITORIAL] BuCor Senate hearings: Bakit pinalusot si Bato at Faeldon?)
On Thursday, September 26, the Newsbreak team sits down to discuss the way the government is handling the issue, whether they are on the right track, and what else they need to do to full-proof the implementation of the GCTA law.
How should the accused officials be held accountable? What should the key inclusions in the revised Implementing Rules and Regulations be? Can the BuCor even clean its image?
Watch the discussion live on Thursday, September 26! – Rappler.com
