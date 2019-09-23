Bookmark this page to watch the interview on Tuesday, September 24 at 2 pm!

MANILA, Philippines – The Duterte government’s alleged attack against dissent has now reached the second highest government official in the Philippines.

Vice President Leni Robredo, the leader and face of the opposition, is among the 36 individuals facing inciting to sedition complaints after Peter Joemel Advincula – the man behind the viral Bikoy videos – accused them of plotting against the Duterte administration. (READ: Bikoy vs Bikoy: The biggest flip-flops of the government's star witness)

On Tuesday, September 24, Rappler editor at large Marites Vitug sits down with human rights lawyer Marlon Manuel to discuss the complaint against Robredo and what the harassment against the opposition means to the rule of law in the Philippines.

Manuel is Robredo’s lawyer in the inciting to sedition complaint.

What’s the Vice President’s next move? Watch the interview live on Tuesday, September 24, at 2 pm! – Rappler.com