MANILA, Philippines – It has been more than 3 years since what was once a tense relationship between the Philippines and China turned cordial under President Rodrigo Duterte.

But many have criticized Duterte's embrace of the powerful country, pointing out how he has also compromised the Philippines' stand on several issues, including the West Philippine Sea. (READ: Philippines loses to China 3 years after Hague ruling)

On Monday, October 14, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug talks to Jeffrey Ordaniel, assistant professor of international security studies at Tokyo International University (TIU), to assess Duterte's pivot to China and his foreign policy since 2016.

A fellow of TIU's Institute for International Strategy, Ordaniel has worked on projects about Southeast Asia, particularly on regionalism and maritime security.

What are the benefits which have been experienced by the Philippines since promoting warm ties with China? What are the disadvantages? (READ: China at 70: 'Fantasy of cordial relations' with the Philippines)

