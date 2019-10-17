Bookmark this page to catch the interview on Friday, October 18, at 11 am

MANILA, Philippines – Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio is set to retire on October 26 after 18 years in the Supreme Court (SC).

Appointed to the SC in 2001, Carpio is known as a staunch defender of the West Philippine Sea and an expert on the maritime dispute with China. He has openly challenged and rebutted several of the Duterte administration's policies and statements related to China and the West Philippine Sea.

On Friday, October 18, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug talks to Carpio to discuss the past 18 years of his career, lessons learned, the future of the SC, and his unwavering advocacy of asserting the country's sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea.

What needs to be done to uphold the rule of law in the Philippines? What reforms should the Court prioritize in the next few years?

Friday, October 18, at 11 am