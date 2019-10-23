Newsbreak Chats: Where the Marcos vs Robredo electoral protest is headed
MANILA, Philippines – October was filled with updates on the electoral protest filed by losing candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr against Vice President Leni Robredo.
Just last October 15, the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, released its report on how it dealt with Marcos' second cause of action in the protest. The report shows that Robredo increased her lead over her rival in the recount of votes in 3 pilot provinces. (DOCUMENT: SC asks Robredo, Marcos to comment on recount of votes in VP protest)
On Thursday, October 24, the Newsbreak team sits down to discuss this latest development in the electoral protest, where it is headed, and what we can expect in the coming months.
What does the latest action of PET mean to both the Robredo and Marcos camps?
