MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines, having one of the longest coastlines in the world, faces a host of challenges with its under-equipped navy.

But this is expected to improve as the Philippine Navy undergoes modernization, with the upcoming purchase of new vessels. The upgrades are part of capacity building as response to external threats, including maritime issues in the West Philippine Sea. (LIST: The Philippine Navy's upcoming vessels)

On Monday, November 4, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug sits down with retired rear admiral Rommel Jude Ong to discuss the "rebirth" of the Philippine Navy and its strategic vision for the future, among others.

Ong was vice commander of the Philippine Navy. He is now the executive director of think tank Security Reform Initiative.

Why was the Philippine Navy "neglected" all these years? What can be done to improve awareness of maritime issues the country is facing?

