

MANILA, Philippines – The verdict on the Ampatuan massacre is expected to be handed down in December, 10 years to the day where 58 people were mercilessly slaughtered in Maguindanao.

On November 23, 2009, armed men intercepted a convoy of journalists, media workers, lawyers, and relatives of Esmael "Toto" Mangudadatu on their way to file his certificate of candidacy for Maguindanao governor.

At the center of the case is the powerful Ampatuan clan, whose member Andal Jr led the group that stopped the convoy, according to witnesses. (TIMELINE: The long road to justice for Ampatuan massacre victims)

The Ampatuan massacre is considered the worst case of election-related violence in the Philippines. With 32 of the victims being journalists, it is also regarded as the single deadliest attack against the media.

Since 2009, families left behind have pursued justice for their slain loved ones, condemning delays that have pushed the trial to take almost a decade. (READ: Children bear the brunt 10 years since Ampatuan massacre)

In the animated video above, Rappler lays out key highlights of the case that has marked the trial of the decade. – Rappler.com

Narrated by Chay Hofileña

Script by Lian Buan

Script editing by Beth Frondoso

Creative Direction by Emil Mercado

Illustrations by Alyssa Arizabal

Animation and Illustration by Janina Malinis